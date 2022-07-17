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Aliens are NOT your friends
Warrior68
Warrior68
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1843 views • July 17, 2022

Watch the trailer herehttps://www.hagmannreport.com/product/egyptian-alien-connections-americas/

Please select the link below to request a Religious Exemption letter.https://www.jdfarag.org/exemption


Bill Gates admits COVID-19 vaccines don't stop viral transmission


https://www.rebelnews.com/bill_gates_admits_covid_19_vaccines_dont_stop_viral_transmission


VAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System


https://openvaers.com/


VigiAccess


http://vigiaccess.org/


Attempted Mass Genocide_ MagnetGate Hypothesis From Medical Doctor


https://www.brighteon.com/9a953e9e-8804-474a-aaa2-897c11cb212e


operation lockstep


https://principia-scientific.com/2010-rockefellers-operation-lockstep-predicted-2020-lockdown/


The Secret of The 33 Degree Freemason | Manly P. Hall Lecture


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsA-cBOV8ek


Asking Vaccinated People Why They’re Still Wearing A Mask Outside


https://www.brighteon.com/0dc596dd-124c-4ec5-889e-3346e320b8e4


EXPOSED! Magnetism INTENTIONALLY Added to 'Vaccine' to Force mRNA Through Entire Body


https://www.brighteon.com/f718238f-d81f-4875-95d2-9a2dabf25970


Its WORSE Than YOU Think- Genocide to be completed


https://www.brighteon.com/ccc5765e-9fa6-4a27-8ea2-5aad07cb068a


Bill Gates is a Psycopath


https://www.brighteon.com/0442d0e8-5247-4585-9902-48ba9130da08


Bill Gates Wants the CIA and Military to Lobotomize Angry People and all Christians


https://www.brighteon.com/b747071b-f70a-4bb2-8d41-4f3a11b0f2e3


Vaccinated people will infect others and even vaccinated and kill them


https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysyMzZ5Njl4P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=


WORLD EXCLUSIVE_ Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan lab


https://www.brighteon.com/d2153a3c-dfb2-43b9-a115-42944602d23a


WHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINE


https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WPo5ynrCLDJ/


A must research


https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html

Keywords
godmurderjesusrussiaalienvaccineprophecyuntribulationwargenocideww3pandemicukrainenatocovid19
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