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Doctors THREATENED, Forced to Support "Vaccine" Narrative
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430 views • September 16, 2021
Dr. John Witcher joined Stew Peters to reveal why most doctors are supporting the "vaccine" narrative of "safe and effective", and what's happening is EXACTLY what we suspected!
https://rumble.com/vmk06x-doctors-threatened-forced-to-support-vaccine-narrative.html
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https://rumble.com/vmk06x-doctors-threatened-forced-to-support-vaccine-narrative.html
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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