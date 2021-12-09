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Episode 44 - Faith, Hope and Freedom (Part One)
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21 views • December 09, 2021
Join Jeff with special guest Dr. Taufik and Dr. Dyana Iskaq on Dyana's Life after Life experience! An absolutely amazing journey with a message from Jesus we all need to hear. You will be moved!
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
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Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Show Links:
Akiane Kramarik Video: https://youtu.be/Wm9BGxpf0hU
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Show Links:
Akiane Kramarik Video: https://youtu.be/Wm9BGxpf0hU
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