Dr. David Martin: "It's Much Worse Than You Think" Martin Has A Full Grasp Of The BioWeapon Genocide
Dr. David Martin PhD founder of M·CAM® and has published across various fields in law, medicine, engineering, finance, and education. He recently appeared in Mikki Willis’ documentary, Plandemic: Indoctornation where he revealed the truth behind the vaccine agenda and how following the money had led him to a number of conclusions about what is really going on during the Coronavirus crisis. He joins us today to discuss his experience uncovering government corruption.

