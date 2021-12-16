Hospital Tries to Medically Kidnap Children Given Ivermectin by Parents

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There is allegedly a court order issued to remove the children from the custody of their father.
Today in the United States it is perfectly acceptable to abuse your child and attempt to murder them by injecting them with an experimental gene altering shot that is not even approved by the FDA, but if you give your child a drug that IS approved by the FDA with a safety track record of over 30 years, they will take away your children because they want to inject them with a COVID-19 shot instead.
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/uk-doctor-accused-of-hurting-big-pharma-profits-by-curing-people-from-cancer-released-from-prison-in-france/
Mirrored - Health Impact News