Poland, 3 trucks loaded with military equipment for transfer to Ukraine, Detonation of ammo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Poland, three trucks loaded with military equipment intended for transfer to Ukraine burned down on the way from military warehouses to a national air force base.
The trucks contained helmets, body armor and boxes of mortar rounds.
The detonation of ammunition was heard by residents of the surrounding villages of Aleksandrovitsa and Muravitsa for two hours.
Firefighters were unable to begin extinguishing the fire due to explosions.