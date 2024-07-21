A darkened soul destroys the Christain Walk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #107; God is not mocked for that which a person sows, they shall also reap, is a true biblical principle. Scar tissue builds on the soul of a negative person, the longer you stray from GOD the more it builds, darkness develops then revolt of the soul occurs. Having a true relationship with the LORD is in the WORD it is not religious nonsense.