© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A GLIMPSE AND GUIDED TOUR OF HEAVEN
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • November 07, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 21:9-27. The bride of the Lamb means the church. The bride of the Lamb is also called the New Jerusalem. The New Jerusalem includes all God’s people. The Lamb has joined them to himself in the same way that a man takes a wife. There is unity between them and the Lamb. The city is holy because it belongs to God. He designed it and he made it. He sent it to the new earth. It is a gift from God for his people to live there. It is holy because God himself will live there with them.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.