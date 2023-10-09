Medical Emergency Kits Help People Prepare for Any Potential Crisis - Dr. Shawn Rowland



Dr. Shawn Rowland is the founder and CEO of Jase Medical, a company that provides emergency medication kits for those who want to be prepared in case a crisis arises. Jase Medical focuses on emergency antibiotic and medication preparation, providing life-saving medicine in a time of need, like in the wake of a natural disaster, supply chain disruption, travel, or even during a pandemic. Shawn explains what inspired him to create the company and why people should prepare for the unexpected by stocking up on a year’s supply of antibiotics, blood pressure medication, or even Ivermectin. He also shares some insight about the real shelf life of medicine.







TAKEAWAYS





The Jase Case provides antibiotics and a few other medications of your choice that will help you be prepared during a crisis





The Jase Daily will provide daily medication for chronic conditions for up to one year at a reduced cost





Use code TINA at checkout at JaseMedical.com to get a discount on your first emergency kit or on the Jase Daily prescription medication





Many medications are produced in China and a small disruption in the supply chain could easily cut people off from their life-saving meds







