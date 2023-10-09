Medical Emergency Kits Help People Prepare for Any Potential Crisis - Dr. Shawn Rowland

Dr. Shawn Rowland is the founder and CEO of Jase Medical, a company that provides emergency medication kits for those who want to be prepared in case a crisis arises. Jase Medical focuses on emergency antibiotic and medication preparation, providing life-saving medicine in a time of need, like in the wake of a natural disaster, supply chain disruption, travel, or even during a pandemic. Shawn explains what inspired him to create the company and why people should prepare for the unexpected by stocking up on a year’s supply of antibiotics, blood pressure medication, or even Ivermectin. He also shares some insight about the real shelf life of medicine.
TAKEAWAYS
The Jase Case provides antibiotics and a few other medications of your choice that will help you be prepared during a crisis
The Jase Daily will provide daily medication for chronic conditions for up to one year at a reduced cost
Use code TINA at checkout at JaseMedical.com to get a discount on your first emergency kit or on the Jase Daily prescription medication
Many medications are produced in China and a small disruption in the supply chain could easily cut people off from their life-saving meds
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Jase Medical video: https://bit.ly/48H4W4D
Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN
Jase Case Emergency Meds: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
The Jase Daily: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH JASE MEDICAL
Website: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JaseMedicalMeds
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasemedical/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasemedical
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jasemedical
Podcast: https://bit.ly/3rMQSFO
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/jasemedical/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.