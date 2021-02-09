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Shopping at Walmart With No Mask
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123 views • February 09, 2021
Two of the four Walmart employees asked me about wearing a mask. But their temptation to discriminate yielded to common sense and good customer service.
This isn't always the case. Sometimes you get bullies that enjoy their petty dictator power trip. See my other videos on what questions to ask them to help them think and realize they are breaking state and federal law.
But most of the time, no employees will bother you, and most customers also have a enough common sense to mind their own business.
So go out there, take a stand for liberty and help break the mind control trance!
Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
#Walmart #mask #commonsense
This isn't always the case. Sometimes you get bullies that enjoy their petty dictator power trip. See my other videos on what questions to ask them to help them think and realize they are breaking state and federal law.
But most of the time, no employees will bother you, and most customers also have a enough common sense to mind their own business.
So go out there, take a stand for liberty and help break the mind control trance!
Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
#Walmart #mask #commonsense
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