Fentanyl In Boston

Thanks to the Biden/Harris Administration, their open border policies and the free drug paraphernalia given out across the country, America is facing an epidemic the likes which they've never seen before.
This administration has left so much death & destruction everywhere you turn.
Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.