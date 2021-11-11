America Unhinged w/ Kevin Sorbo & John Schneider “Bo Duke”

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(Segment #2) -
Actor, Filmmaker & Musician John Schneider “Bo Duke” from the Dukes of Hazzard joined us to talk about John Schneider Studios and specifically his new movie Poker Run. Website: JohnSchneiderStudios.com, See the Poker Run Trailer.
Poker Run Release Date: November 26, 2021
Streaming: Cineflixdod.com
Order DVD: JohnSchneiderStudios.com