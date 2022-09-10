China Is Currently Experiencing Pension Shortages and Is About To Run Out

https://gnews.org/post/p1jdh5f58
09/09/2022 Spotlight on China: So far, some areas with scarce employment opportunities for young people are experiencing pension shortages. The Chinese Academy of Sciences projected in 2019 that China’s urban state pension fund would run out of money by 2035
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.