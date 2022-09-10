China Is Currently Experiencing Pension Shortages and Is About To Run Out

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jdh5f58
09/09/2022 Spotlight on China: So far, some areas with scarce employment opportunities for young people are experiencing pension shortages. The Chinese Academy of Sciences projected in 2019 that China’s urban state pension fund would run out of money by 2035