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BAD DRIVERS, MANY ILLEGAL ALIEN, CAUSING ACCIDENTS WITH DEBRIS ALL OVER ROADS
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30 views • March 05, 2022
Since the government, police refuse to enforce vehicle laws if drivers are illegal aliens, road accidents are skyrocketing.
In this video, you can see me pickup a large chunk of debris, in the middle of the street, from an unroadworthy vehicle. I probably saved some innocent lives.
The personal injury lawyer ads saturate Phoenix, like vultures, they feed off the death and misery caused by the loving government, blue heroes and middleaged, lawnmower, leafblower dreamers overrunning our borders.
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News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
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Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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In this video, you can see me pickup a large chunk of debris, in the middle of the street, from an unroadworthy vehicle. I probably saved some innocent lives.
The personal injury lawyer ads saturate Phoenix, like vultures, they feed off the death and misery caused by the loving government, blue heroes and middleaged, lawnmower, leafblower dreamers overrunning our borders.
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected]
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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