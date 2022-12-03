Alex Jones & Dr. Francis Boyle - The Nuremberg Code

https://www.brighteon.com/66b71002-015f-4479-8b65-2cb0bae2ba67 __
The structures found described in the recent documentary https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html
and
for several months on the dr jane ruby show, the alex jones show, the
health ranger report & many other channels are not 100% completely
new i belive it is possibly an enhancement & more rapid progression
of this to understand my theory requires understanding these videos
topics some of these videos ypu have likley already seen - (References) -
to be clear i am not criticizingthe documentary this is just a theory
as to the cause of the "fibrousclots"
Heart Surgeon -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iGJdzooA1HU
_
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vlubvTMLrLM
_
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7jWi6WQQ9wo
_
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FfTo35UrFPA
_
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjKKOIrRD1sc/
_
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ok1M6z-71hA
_
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LnAGuqCfiMI
_
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BUQqTT9zJwk
_
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bFb7_6N_GaI
_
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YT6cBqplgMxw/
_
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6KXtfeygsRt6/
_
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DrWXRjROzDwg/
_
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HA69sQjbfr9C/
_
https://rumble.com/v1385m0-vaccines-are-safe-and-effective-immunization-agenda-2030-apr-4th-2020.html
_
https://rumble.com/v1xpora-died-suddenly-goes-mega-viral-documentary-tops-10-million-views-sparks-cong.html
_
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ISIu0J8wFEGI/
_
the biofilm made by the harmful organisms & synthetic parasites use metals & other things to fortify themselves against our immune system -
https://rumble.com/v1329j1-how-to-dissolve-biofilm-mucus-and-kill-parasites-july-8th-2018.html
_
I belive it could possibly be a synergistic effect of all of these things & the Glyphosate & other synthetic chemicals people are exposed to aswell as possibly all the things Dr. Tenpenny & Dr. Judy Mikovits, Karen K. , Dr. Ana, Dr. Merritt, Dr. Love & Dr. Ardis talk about
__
For Educational & Informative Purposes Only. Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician.
