2023.03.14 Xi sent someone to deliver a message to Tsai Ing-wen by threatening her not to allow McCarthy to visit Taiwan. Xi is ready in all aspects to attack Taiwan at any time. He believes that the current unprecedented international situation is the most beneficial for the annexation of Taiwan and the "reunification of the country". He also feels that there will definitely be a war when America and the West find out about the origin of the coronavirus, so it is better to fight early across the board. Xi wants to use this war to build an army of his own, a CCP of his own and a China of his own just like Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping did.

习派人捎信给蔡英文威胁蔡英文不要让麦肯锡访台，习已经做好了各方面准备随时打台湾。习觉得现在是前所未有的国际大形势，对收复台湾祖国统一最有利。他还觉得，美国和西方世界对病毒溯源肯定会有一战，那就不如早战，全面开始。利用战争，建立自己的习家军，习家党，习家国。



