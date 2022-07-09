Dr. Peter McCullough: We Should Pull All the Vaccines off the Market

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https://gnews.org/post/pqb1b5ea
07/07/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough pointed out on Warroom that the FDA, CDC, NIH and White House Task Force are willfully blind to the safety problem with the vaccines, and he advised, “We should go along with the World Council for Health and pull all the vaccines off the market.”