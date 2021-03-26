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THE GREAT DECODE: HOW ENTITIES USE ANCIENT KNOWLEDGE TO CONTROL HUMANITY (2OF2)
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122 views • March 26, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Chaplain Jessie Czebotar returns to the program to discuss the great decode of ancient knowledge and how entities use this to control humanity. She explains the meaning behind the code and how to read it. You can see her latest decode on the Reveal Report at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRqfxvFqeSk

You can see more of Jessie's work at https://IlluminateTheDarkness.com.

See my exclusive with Jessie Czebotar on "The Royals: Harry & Meghan" on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Censorship is very serious. Please sign up for those platforms that do not censor. Go to https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe to sign up for Ebener, my newsletter, Odysee, Bitchute, Gab, Parler, podcast platforms and more!

See superior quality products including Truth Masks, "Finding Courage" movie bundle, C60 gel caps and DefyTime Telomere lengtheners at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Remember to use the current coupons mentioned in the show to save money!

MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Keywords
spiritualimaginationbodyancient knowledgesarah westalljessie czebotarbusiness game changers radiocontrol humanity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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