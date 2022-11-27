Prophecy Ignored — Prophecy Fulfilled Why Aren't We Listening! By Mark Mallett!

Mother and Refuge of the End Times
November 25, 2022
In Mark Mallett's latest article: Prophecy Ignored — Prophecy Fulfilled, Mark oulines the pre-pandemic prophecies that were dismissed by mainstream catholics as being "conspiracy theories." One notable prophecy by Fr Michel Rodrigue stated: Great darkness envelops the world, and now is the time. Satan is going to attack... have always done…. —God the Father to Fr. Michel Rodrigue , December 31st, 2020
From full article on The Now Word Blog!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIL99O9IVZA
