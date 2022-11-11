Christianity, Ethic, Free-Will, Heaven & Hell, End-Time Prophecies_ NEW REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST

Discussion about the New Revelation of Jesus Christ, the teaching given to Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer (from 1840 to 1877) and relationship with the Bible, God and Jesus in One, ideologies and the true order of God, love and core values, Christianity, the afterlife - heaven and hell and free-will. At the end you can find some of the Lord's prophecies and disclosures concerning the period preceding the Second Coming (most of them fulfilled already) and a summary of what can be found in the New Revelation. Ref: # NEW REVELATION WEBSITE www.the-new-revelation.weebly.com, # REVELATIONS CONCERNING THE EVENTS PRECEDING THE SECOND COMING OF THE LORD, THE SECOND COMING AND THE MILLENIUM (excerpts) https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/NrStudy-SecondComingRelatedEvents.pdf # The Prophet J. Lorber Predicts Coming Catastrophies and the True Christianity http://j-lorber.de/kee/0-eggen.htm # FB Page: Messengers of the New Revelation https://www.facebook.com/NewRevelationofJesus/?ref=bookmarks

