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The David Knight Show (11December20 Full Show)
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109 views • December 11, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 4:18 Pfizer is “approved”. Next phase of rubber stamp, warp speed process where FDA “advisory council” votes 17-4 that “benefits outweigh risks” on rushed COVID vaccine. Who are these nameless, faceless people making decision for MY life? They get to vote and make health decisions that we will be coerced or mandated to follow?
— 29:23 FDA advisory council dissenters didn’t think COVID should be approved for 16 yr old, but NJ State legislator wants it MANDATED for K-12 school attendance
— 37:27 Vaccine safety? FDA shut down whistleblower complaint about a Merck vaccine factory where workers were forced to wear diapers to save time and excrement was everywhere
— 51:57 My prediction on WHEN and HOW the vaccine will be MANDATED
— 57:58 Australia dropped their vaccine program after $1 BILLION. The problem involved PCR, HIV, and the reckless addition of AD5 adenovirus found in other vaccines
— 01:04:46 Interview with a businessman who is organizing “burn your mask” party to celebrate anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.
— 01:16:15 Ohio says high school wrestlers can wrestle w/o masks, but can’t shake hands with masks on before and after the match…and other tales of idiocracy
— 01:24:19 Biden/Kamala declared “Person of the Year” for Time but maybe it should be Cynthia Johnson, America’s “Winnie Mandela” who most embodies the Marxist threats and mandates of the year
— 01:34:05 What happened to all the investigations? Biden, Seth Rich, RussiaGate, Eric Swalwell
— 01:38:20 Lifestyles of the powerful dictators comes with special privileges and millions in cash — BUT local law enforcement, once again, stops the tyrants
— 01:46:44 King Ralph Northam issues worship mandates for Christmas as even Ninth Circuit reverses itself on violations of free exercise of religion
— 01:56:02 GatesReset: Melinda Gates in NYT interview says economic hardship never occurred to them (in their annual pandemic simulations) but “conspiracy theories” are killing people and the terrorist speech must be stopped.
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 4:18 Pfizer is “approved”. Next phase of rubber stamp, warp speed process where FDA “advisory council” votes 17-4 that “benefits outweigh risks” on rushed COVID vaccine. Who are these nameless, faceless people making decision for MY life? They get to vote and make health decisions that we will be coerced or mandated to follow?
— 29:23 FDA advisory council dissenters didn’t think COVID should be approved for 16 yr old, but NJ State legislator wants it MANDATED for K-12 school attendance
— 37:27 Vaccine safety? FDA shut down whistleblower complaint about a Merck vaccine factory where workers were forced to wear diapers to save time and excrement was everywhere
— 51:57 My prediction on WHEN and HOW the vaccine will be MANDATED
— 57:58 Australia dropped their vaccine program after $1 BILLION. The problem involved PCR, HIV, and the reckless addition of AD5 adenovirus found in other vaccines
— 01:04:46 Interview with a businessman who is organizing “burn your mask” party to celebrate anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.
— 01:16:15 Ohio says high school wrestlers can wrestle w/o masks, but can’t shake hands with masks on before and after the match…and other tales of idiocracy
— 01:24:19 Biden/Kamala declared “Person of the Year” for Time but maybe it should be Cynthia Johnson, America’s “Winnie Mandela” who most embodies the Marxist threats and mandates of the year
— 01:34:05 What happened to all the investigations? Biden, Seth Rich, RussiaGate, Eric Swalwell
— 01:38:20 Lifestyles of the powerful dictators comes with special privileges and millions in cash — BUT local law enforcement, once again, stops the tyrants
— 01:46:44 King Ralph Northam issues worship mandates for Christmas as even Ninth Circuit reverses itself on violations of free exercise of religion
— 01:56:02 GatesReset: Melinda Gates in NYT interview says economic hardship never occurred to them (in their annual pandemic simulations) but “conspiracy theories” are killing people and the terrorist speech must be stopped.
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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