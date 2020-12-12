© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ASK THE EXPERTS: A COLLECTION OF MEDICAL EXPERTS THE MEDIA IS TRYING TO SILENCE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
634 views • December 12, 2020
ASK THE EXPERTS: A COLLECTION OF MEDICAL EXPERTS THE MEDIA IS TRYING TO SILENCE ,, While the MSM and governments are bust stopping any and all opposing views on the COVID vaccine these medical experts have something to say everyone should hear...your life could depend on it.
Credits ,,https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NgnNaQ52jXbF/
QUOTE ,, The power of community to create health is far greater than any physician, clinic or hospital. Mark Hyman
Credits ,,https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NgnNaQ52jXbF/
QUOTE ,, The power of community to create health is far greater than any physician, clinic or hospital. Mark Hyman
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.