How to DE-ENSHITTIFY the Net

Mar 25, 2026

Remember when the internet was fun? If you're under the age of 30, you probably don't. Yes, all internet websites, services and applications are getting worse year after year. That is by design. But there are things we can do about it! Today on Solutions Watch, James presents 10 simple tips for de-enshittifying your internet experience.





ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK BELOW TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.





SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS:https://corbettreport.com/10-tips-for-de-enshittifying-the-internet-solutionswatch/

Explore practical tools designed to bypass algorithmic manipulation and regain control of online activities. Discover methods for filtering content, accessing archived information, and utilizing alternative software. These actionable tips aim to reclaim a more user-centric digital experience.

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