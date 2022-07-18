Gun Control = Mind Control.

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Another mass shooting-this time in Indianapolis-and this time it was foiled by an armed citizen. In this case the gov't's plot to murder civilians in order to push the gun confiscation agenda backfired. Their "shooter" was stopped and killed, and this event serves to accentuate the fallacy of the gun confiscation argument. Mass shootings are a major component of social marxism, and the culture war on America. If you don't believe the gov't is perpetrating this torture to our society, read "Behold A Pale Horse", by Bill Cooper, and note the studies of mass shootings that reveal components of MK Ultra torture/abuse/mind control, and the prevalence of both psychotropic drugs and FBI handlers involved in such events. Be safe, stay armed!! Have a great day, a great week and God bless you!