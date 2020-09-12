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Robert Kennedy & David Icke Speeches - Berlin & London, on 29 August 2020 - GR subtitles
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49 views • September 12, 2020
Συνδυασμός 2 βίντεο — Μέρος 1ο Η Ομιλία του Ρόμπερτ Κέννεντυ τζούνιορ, ανιψιού του Τζων Κέννεντυ (JFK), στη Μεγαλειώδη Συγκέντρωση ΚΑΤΑ των «μέτρων COVID-19» στο Βερολίνο στις 29-08-2020, και — μέρος 2ο Η Ομιλία του γνωστού εδώ και 30 χρόνια Βρετανού Ερευνητή Ντέϊβιντ Άϊκ, στην επίσης πολύ μεγάλη Συγκέντρωση για τον ίδιο λόγο, στο Λονδίνο, επίσης στις 29-08-2020…
ΚΑΙ ΟΙ ΔΥΟ ΟΜΙΛΙΕΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΙΔΙΑΙΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΙΚΕΣ ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΑΠΑΤΗ και ΕΡΓΑΛΕΙΟ ΒΙΑΙΑΣ ΕΠΙΒΟΛΗΣ ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΚΗΣ — ΤΕΧΝΟΚΡΑΤΙΚΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑS «COVID-19»…
ΚΑΙ ΟΙ ΔΥΟ ΟΜΙΛΙΕΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΙΔΙΑΙΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΙΚΕΣ ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΑΠΑΤΗ και ΕΡΓΑΛΕΙΟ ΒΙΑΙΑΣ ΕΠΙΒΟΛΗΣ ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΚΗΣ — ΤΕΧΝΟΚΡΑΤΙΚΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑS «COVID-19»…
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