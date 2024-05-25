May 25 Daily Reminders

The Lord is looking for a warrior class of Christian. You don't get that by trying to avoid storms in your life. The Lord allows adversity in our life to help strengthen us to make us weighty, strong and resilient.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.