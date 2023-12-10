Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COMPROMISED LEADERS AND DISSONANCE ARE TOOLS OF WAR
channel image
High Hopes
2947 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
187 views
Published 18 hours ago

Dr. Jane Ruby


Dec 9, 2023


While the CDC warns that 120,000 children died from the C19 shots, they continue to push parents to get children "updated" - is everybody compromised?


Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby or help with the Legal Defense Fund in the baseless $25 Million defamation case filed against her by mRNA inventor, Robert Malone, at https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane


For general donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine

IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! with Augusta Gold & Silver: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby

Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY for10% off and free shipping) MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca  IVERMECTIN/HCQ Trusted Source: https://drstellamd.com/ Promo Code: RUBY

CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com

Apricot Seeds B-17: https://rncstore.com/drjaneruby


Direct mail address for checks for the show or to the legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

DR JANE’S Email: [email protected] Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby  Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v40gnwy-compromise-and-dissonance-are-tools-of-war.html

Keywords
childrencdcvaccinewarleaderstoolsdeathsjabcompromisedshotinoculationcoffee chatinjectioncoviddissonancec19dr jane rubydr rubydr janepush parentsget children updated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket