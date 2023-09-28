Big Cats Love Affection

It's time to bring in the kids, grandma & grandpa to watch something truly amazing. It proves that there are still many magical moments to be found on Earth.
Video Source:
This video:
Closing theme music:
'Tender Love' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between bluewater or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
cl thu19:21
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.