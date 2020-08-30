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Very important news about New Zealand that I have to get from US media
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189 views • August 30, 2020
Red Alert! Again, New Zealand Is Beta Testing What's Coming Here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOO4n...
New Reserve Bank Bill Tabled in New Zealand Parliament
https://money.usnews.com/investing/ne...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Bill
https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills...
Violators Of New Zealand's New Mask Law Face Up To $700 Fine
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/vio...
New Zealand's Ardern takes mask making into her own hands ahead of virus measure
https://news.yahoo.com/zealands-arder...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOO4n...
New Reserve Bank Bill Tabled in New Zealand Parliament
https://money.usnews.com/investing/ne...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Bill
https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills...
Violators Of New Zealand's New Mask Law Face Up To $700 Fine
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/vio...
New Zealand's Ardern takes mask making into her own hands ahead of virus measure
https://news.yahoo.com/zealands-arder...
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