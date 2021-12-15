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Round Table Discussion on the State of Canada with Honourable Brian Peckford
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354 views • December 15, 2021
This will be a real treat, a once in a life time opportunity to tune in to an all-star guest list of historic proportions. Literally! I expect this show to have it all, from laughs to tears, historical events to current events. Its going to be an amazing time spent with Canadian Legends and as billed, an unrefined Discussion on the State of Canada.
Our Guests...
Brian Peckford: Former premier of Newfoundland & Labrador. The last living Architect of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Cathy Jones: Canadian Comedian, star of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes.
Garrett Melee: Humanitarian, world traveler and recent graduate from Canada’s only MBA in social enterprise.
Dana Metcalfe: National recognized humanitarian, end of life coach, founder of Raven News.
To support our work, you can donate via eTransfer: [email protected]
Our Guests...
Brian Peckford: Former premier of Newfoundland & Labrador. The last living Architect of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Cathy Jones: Canadian Comedian, star of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes.
Garrett Melee: Humanitarian, world traveler and recent graduate from Canada’s only MBA in social enterprise.
Dana Metcalfe: National recognized humanitarian, end of life coach, founder of Raven News.
To support our work, you can donate via eTransfer: [email protected]
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