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GAB's New Marketplace ~ How it Works | CEO Andrew Torba
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61 views • February 16, 2022
Andrew Torba: "The way that GAB marketplace works is you have to be GABpro in order to make a listing. The reason for that is because we don't want spammers, scammers and bots flooding the marketplace with just garbage. We really want to protect the integrity of the marketplace, because it's the core of the Parallel Economy.

As a GABpro, you get 15 listings/day, there's no other listing fees, no transaction fees, none of that (fees) stuff."
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gabandrew torbamarketplaceparallel economy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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