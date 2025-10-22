Wake Up Call! Is your perspective on Digital ID/Surveillance and such STILL VALID???

I've recently published a few videos that feature some trends that illustrate our social order's rapid movement toward the mark of the beast. You may already be convinced about this direction, knowing this isn't about some speculative religious hypothesis. What this is about, as you get a grasp of the current state of things and the significance of the context, constitutes something of a wake up call. You may already be fairly alert, but seeing these things as signs of the urgency of the hour should put you on high alert. Today's message is something of a call to action. If you find the holy spirit's prompting and understand the context, you'll know what to do. You don't need me to tell you.





Some of you are watching the arrival of the digital id and AI and cloud computing and surveillance systems involving geo-tracking and facial recognition and biometrics, blockchain and digital currencies, and the advancement of genetic engineering technologies. You may already associate these with the coming mark of the beast, but the problem I'm here to address involves the illusion that one's awareness of these things might be enough to protect you from ultimately being captured by the system. It's not enough! Even taking a firm stand against every one of the aforementioned facets won't be enough because of the level of deception that will manifest prior to being confronted with the choice of whether or not to take the actual mark of the beast.





