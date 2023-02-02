Dr. Judy Mikovits: “We’re not giving up until everyone of them swings in Nuremberg 2.0”

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(Feb 1, 2023) The Stew Peters Show: Vaxxed Germans are waking up to the fact they are immunocompromised and now have AIDS.
Dr. Judy Mikovits is back to discuss how Covid-19 was a premeditated murder scheme.
Covid
is a man-made genetic sequence and a weapon of biowarfare.
The Covid-19 bioweapon was humanized in mice through “directed evolution” to cause it to kill and spread more efficiently.
The human race was primed to test positive for Covid-19 through bioengineered polio vaccines backed by Bill Gates!
The Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/v280jcs-the-vaccinated-are-getting-aids-deaths-in-germany-surge-276-as-immunocompro.html