Dr. Judy Mikovits: “We’re not giving up until everyone of them swings in Nuremberg 2.0”

(Feb 1, 2023) The Stew Peters Show: Vaxxed Germans are waking up to the fact they are immunocompromised and now have AIDS.
Dr. Judy Mikovits is back to discuss how Covid-19 was a premeditated murder scheme.
Covid
is a man-made genetic sequence and a weapon of biowarfare.
The Covid-19 bioweapon was humanized in mice through “directed evolution” to cause it to kill and spread more efficiently.
The human race was primed to test positive for Covid-19 through bioengineered polio vaccines backed by Bill Gates!
The Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/v280jcs-the-vaccinated-are-getting-aids-deaths-in-germany-surge-276-as-immunocompro.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.