Dr. Judy Mikovits: “We’re not giving up until everyone of them swings in Nuremberg 2.0”
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Thursday |

(Feb 1, 2023) The Stew Peters Show: Vaxxed Germans are waking up to the fact they are immunocompromised and now have AIDS.

Dr. Judy Mikovits is back to discuss how Covid-19 was a premeditated murder scheme.

Covid is a man-made genetic sequence and a weapon of biowarfare.
The Covid-19 bioweapon was humanized in mice through “directed evolution” to cause it to kill and spread more efficiently.

The human race was primed to test positive for Covid-19 through bioengineered polio vaccines backed by Bill Gates!


The Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/v280jcs-the-vaccinated-are-getting-aids-deaths-in-germany-surge-276-as-immunocompro.html

