The wounded prisoner Amer Al-Bajawi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The prisoner Amer Al-Bajawi was arrested when he was a child and was the youngest Palestinian prisoner. Then he was released and during one of the raids on Jenin he was seriously injured by the occupation forces’ bullets and they thought he was martyred, but he survived and underwent months of treatment until he was able to stand on his feet again. Then the occupation forces came and arrested him in a brutal manner and assaulted him. He is now in prison in poor health.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 14/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video