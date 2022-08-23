Planned Illusion Features Ramola D: The EMF Assault on Humanity

Interview and discussion with Jimuphy Masters on the subject of energy weapons, the unlawful targeting of people worldwide with military DEW technologies, the ways in which the US DOD has worked with the DOJ to bring these weapons to the streets of USA and worldwide, and Ramola's own experience of being targeted by powerful miscreants working superficially in the community as School Board members while operating in fact as informants and bounty hunters, enslaving outstanding community members into military and intelligence non-consensual experimentation and weapons-testing projects: unlawful, inhumane, unethical all around, in addition to being plain atrocity, which need to be absolutely exposed and halted at speed.

Many thanks to Jimuphy for this terrific interview, please visit and support his site:

https://www.plannedillusion.com/ https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion















