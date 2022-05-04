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While Ukrainian War Criminals await trial. Prisoners Willingly Testify Against their Commanders. 050422
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91 views • May 04, 2022
Ukrainian war criminals await trial: prisoners willingly testify against their commanders
Russian military investigators have launched investigations into the murder of a civilian by an officer of the Ukrainian army at the Ilyich plant in Mariupol. In the video, a witness in the case testifies at the crime scene.
Russian military investigators have launched investigations into the murder of a civilian by an officer of the Ukrainian army at the Ilyich plant in Mariupol. In the video, a witness in the case testifies at the crime scene.
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