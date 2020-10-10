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New York City Nurse Exposes COVID-19 Fraud
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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109 views • October 10, 2020
Erin Marie Olszewski is a Nurse-turned-investigative journalist, who has spent the last few months on the front lines of the so-called Coronavirus pandemic, on the inside in two radically different settings. One in a Florida hospital, and the other in a New York hospital. And not just any New York public hospital, but the "epicenter of the epicenter" itself, the infamous Elmhurst Hospital, in Queens. As a result of these diametrically opposed experiences, she has the unique perspective on this PSYOP. She has been where there have been the most deaths attributed to COVID-19 and where there have been the least.

Erin is a former member of the U.S. military. She enlisted in the Army when she was 17. She deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. She received the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service, and was wounded in combat. Erin became a civilian nurse in 2012.

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