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1st book of Enoch
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154 views • January 27, 2021
Enoch was so loved by YAHUVAH that he was taken up to heaven while in his earthly flesh body, Enoch walked with GOD . and documented the functions of our CREATORS creations /// video from Amightywind.com
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