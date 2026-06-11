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CENTCOM announces the completion of "self-defense strikes" on Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Latest Updates: added below:

BREAKING: CENTCOM announces the completion of "self-defense strikes" on Iran: 

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets in Iran, June 10, at the Commander in Chief's direction.
CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran.

U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.

The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.

⚡️ — UPDATE: The completion of this specific wave does not mean the cessation of all sorts of military strikes in the next hour. They operate by waves, similar to how Iran responded during the war with a 100th wave of missile attacks. Now, the US is using the same model.

➡️ Expect more escalation by both sides very soon.

Adding more just before this, and will keep adding until or if another video:

Several explosions recorded in Karaj.

Multiple explosions reported in Bandar Abbas.

video of Iranian suicide drones are on their way to their targets.

IRGC Aerospace Commander, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi: You make the sacred Strait of Hormuz unsafe?! We will make the region hell for you from all over Iran. This is the response to the Americans' audacity in the region, InsyaAllah.

Ballistic missile⚡️Launches from Iran

@DDGeopolitics

@Intel Slava

@Resistance Trench

Update:

INTEL: A NEXT WAVE OF US STRIKES IS COMING SOON TOMORROW NIGHT.

Adding: 🚨☢️ Does Iran have NUCLEAR TRUMP CARD if US attacks?
Trump is once again threatening to attack Iran’s critical infrastructure, and based on US aircraft movements, that assault could come as soon as tonight.

Our friend Pepe Escobar reports that if US restarts the war against Iran, then the Islamic Republic could move quickly to detonate a nuclear device on its soil — “executed not as an act of war, but as an irreversible, sovereign demonstration of capability to control escalation dominance.”

One obvious question: Could Iran quickly build a nuclear bomb if necessary?

According to MIT professor Ted Postol, Iran already has enough material (450 kg of 65% uranium) to turn it into weapons-grade fuel for a small nuclear bomb. And with that same material, they could build at least 10 such bombs — small enough to fit on missiles that can reach Israel.

How? By using a simple trick: wrapping the nuclear core in a "neutron reflector" (made from depleted uranium or other metals). This bounces neutrons back into the core, making the reaction more efficient.
 
Read Pepe’s full investigation and draw your own conclusions.    https://x.com/RealPepeEscobar/status/2064005587491324300


 @geopolitics_prime

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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