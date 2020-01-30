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Alex Jones FULL SHOW 1-29-20
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31 views • January 30, 2020
STORE https://www.infowarsstore.com 15 million people
Already this flu season (which generally begins in the U.S. in October and peaks during winter months), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 15 million people in the U.S. have gotten sick with flu 74 % of Did Have Flu Shot At least 8,200 people have died from the flu in the United States this season, including 54 children. At least 15 million flu illnesses reported this season. The World Health Organization reports flu causes 5 million cases of severe illness worldwide and kills 650,000 people a year
Already this flu season (which generally begins in the U.S. in October and peaks during winter months), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 15 million people in the U.S. have gotten sick with flu 74 % of Did Have Flu Shot At least 8,200 people have died from the flu in the United States this season, including 54 children. At least 15 million flu illnesses reported this season. The World Health Organization reports flu causes 5 million cases of severe illness worldwide and kills 650,000 people a year
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