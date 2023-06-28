All Aware EP 312 - Climate Stuff, Global Hysteria, and the Warming Crisis!

On this episode of All Aware Podcast, Nathan Roshawn and Echo Hotel sit down and discuss Climate issues, eco-friendly cars, and what the point of all of it is. Later, we chat a little about Executive orders, and rebuilding our way of life. If you are a listener, viewer, or affiliate and want to come on a future show to discuss a subject. Reach out to [email protected]

LISTEN ON PODCAST:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-aware-podcast/id891004763

iHeart: www.iheart.com/podcast/263-all-aware-audio-podcast-27630422/



Libsyn: https://allaware.libsyn.com

Audible: www.audible.com/pd/all-aware-audio-podcast-podcast/B08K574WW4?source_code

WATCH AND FOLLOW:

www.youtube.com/@allawarepodcast

www.youtube.com/@truerantsnetwork

www.rumble.com/allawarepodcas

www.brighteon.com/channels/allawareshow

KEEP UP TO DATE:

www.allawarepodcast.com

www.truerants.net

and our social media for our pages!