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Bases at The Black Swan Michael Shrimpton The Assassination of Max Spiers
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158 views • February 01, 2022
Bases2016 concludes with a Christmas lecture by intelligence and legal expert Michael Shrimpton, author of 'Spyhunter': The Secret History of German Intelligence. (known as The DVD)
Vanessa Bates, Max's mother was to make a statement at the same venue in the summer of July 2017.
Shrimpton continues with some details on British aviation was sabotaged by a number of key Trident air crashes, as an illustration of how this secret intelligence organisation works.
Organised and introduced by Miles Johnston
Vanessa Bates, Max's mother was to make a statement at the same venue in the summer of July 2017.
Shrimpton continues with some details on British aviation was sabotaged by a number of key Trident air crashes, as an illustration of how this secret intelligence organisation works.
Organised and introduced by Miles Johnston
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