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5G & 'SMART' Meters ... People ARE Waking Up! 🤣
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736 views • September 18, 2019
Streamed live 18th September 2019
Ian R Crane discusses Smart Meters & 5G
The AV team have organised a tour on 5G from September 2019 to October 2019
5G - IS IT SAFE?
5G presentation will be available on paper view Wednesday 18th September 2019, to commence shortly before 7.30pm
For more info; https://ianrcrane.com/ or https://alternativeview.co.uk/
Ian R Crane discusses Smart Meters & 5G
The AV team have organised a tour on 5G from September 2019 to October 2019
5G - IS IT SAFE?
5G presentation will be available on paper view Wednesday 18th September 2019, to commence shortly before 7.30pm
For more info; https://ianrcrane.com/ or https://alternativeview.co.uk/
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