Spirit, Soul, and Body - all defined in the Authorized Bible - scripture-packed audio by Dr Ruckman

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Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Bible Codes and Scripture Numerics, Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.

Higher education teaches that the Soul is like a golf ball - however the one and only Authorized Bible teaches that it has a bodily shape. Upon salvation the sinner's Soul is saved. The Bible states that the death that Adam and his ancestors (us) died from was a Spiritual death - his Spirit died. When a sinner accepts Jesus Christ, and is born again (has his new birth), His Spirit is now alive again! He that is joined to the lord is one Spirit. The flesh is stuck to the Soul of an un-saved man, but cut free from a saved man's Soul and Spirit. Listen to one of the best Bible teachers show what the Scriptures saith! This great audio is just a sample of what's available on the MP3 CD: "Doctrinal Sermons Collection", such as Seven Baptisms, Seven Resurrections, Seven Mysteries as well as Mark Of The Beast! Get it from the source: https://store.kjv1611.org/doctrinal-sermons-collection-mp3/ Visit GetBlessedForever.com for more info!