UNLEASHING THE POWER OF GOD Part 10: Asking for the Miraculous

God could have supernaturally cleared out the land of Canaan so that the Israelite's didn't have to lift a finger but that was not the case because He wanted the Israelite's to mature spiritually. Five kings rose up against the Israelite's after victories at Jericho and Ai. God intervened and decimated the enemy by raining down large rocks and hail from the sky.

Daylight was fading as the remaining enemy soldiers ran away and Joshua needed more time to finish the battle. In faith, he boldly commanded the sun and the moon to stand still in the sky. God provided the miracle Joshua was seeking and extended the daylight until Joshua and the soldiers of Israel had finished the battle.

It was an extraordinary day and the Bible says there was no day like it before or after because the Lord hearkened to the voice of a man and fought for Israel. As we approach the end times, Christians need to start thinking in the supernatural and not just attempt to survive when the Antichrist comes to power.

We live in the natural, but we serve the Lord, and it is time to believe in the impossible and live in the miraculous!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1482.pdf

RLJ-1482 -- FEBRUARY 8, 2015

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



