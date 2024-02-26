Toronto Has Too Many EMPTY CONDOS

Kevin J. Johnston and Mike Martins, two of Canada's best podcasters discuss the fact that the Toronto condo Market is not what it used to be.





There are far too many Condominiums available for sale because people do not have the money to buy them and the money laundering that was being done with the Chinese government is not coming to an end. Toronto is going to have a vast number of empty Condominiums all over the city.





With a lack of Chinese money propping up the condominium market, it will crash soon.





