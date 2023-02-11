Is the Age of Grace/Church Age a license to sin? Green lighting.

Why the age of grace/church age is not a license to sin. 1-12-23





I am sure other people have recognized this before, but I thought some people may still find this observation helpful. I have heard many people comment that the church age, or age of grace could be looked at as a license to sin, because it is through faith alone that a person becomes a member of the body of Christ, and all sins are forgiven from the work of the cross. As Ephesians chapter 2 verse 8 states, “For by grace you have been saved through faith.” The great Bible teacher Les Feldick even said something to the effect that if you require anything more than faith for salvation you are saying that Jesus Christ didn’t finish the work of the cross.





In Matthew chapter 12 verse 25 Jesus Christ states,’”Knowing their thoughts, he said to them, “Every kingdom divided against itself is laid waste, and no city or house divided against itself will stand; if Satan casts out Satan, he is divided against himself; how then will his kingdom stand?”’ It seems that a similar situation of division would be created in any believer who thinks because Jesus Christ died for our sins, it is alright to sin in the age of grace. Put another way, if Satan doing a good thing divides him, a believer doing bad things may very well divide them. Personally, I do my best to not sin, but, still fail frequently, a lot, more than I should, OK? Have a great day.