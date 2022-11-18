Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point





November 17, 2022





Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE





AZ DEMANDS NEW ELECTION DEC-6!

NO MACHINES, PAPER BALLOTS, ID!

IF DEMANDS NOT MET BY THURSDAY 6 PM!

WE SHUT DOWN MARICOPA!





2 WAYS TO ENGAGE. ENGAGE. ENGAGE.





➡ 1. Follow Jeffrey’s FREE NEWS FEED at JeffreyPrather.Locals.com. The latest articles, video and news you won’t find anywhere else.





➡ 2. Visit JeffreyPrather.com and subscribe to my FREE Newsletter.

------------------------

Never get stuck in an emergency situation visit our sponsors:

➡ Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit http://PratherDeal.com

➡ Save $150 on 3-months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com

------------------------

★ Get the World's Freshest Batch Roasted Coffee & SAVE 20%— Crafted by Patriots! ★ https://TeamAmericaCoffee.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1v89ye-stop-the-steal-shut-down-arizona.html



