💥Patriot launches followed by ballistic missile strikes in Kiev!



One failed interceptor can be seen in the video.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of June 15, 2026



❗️ The Russian Armed Forces launched a combined strike on Kiev with missile weapons and "Geraniums".



▪️ The governor of Tula region reported that several private homes were damaged in the settlements of Yamny, Maslovo, Mikhalkovo, and Inshensky. According to preliminary information, three people were killed. Three more, including a one-year-old child, were injured. Several UAVs flying to Moscow were destroyed. In Reutovo, a strike was reported. Air defense systems were operating over the new territories and Crimea, and air alerts were declared in a number of regions.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, the AFU attacked a village in the Trubchevsky district with aircraft-type UAVs. As a result of the strike, a civilian woman was killed. Two men were injured.



▪️ On the Sumy front, in the Shostka district, assault troops of the "North" group continue to engage in small-arms battles in Bachyvsk. On the Sumy front, our assault troops have advanced on nineteen sections up to 600 meters and are engaged in small-arms battles in Ivolzhansk, Pisarevka, and the village of Novaya Sich. In the Krasnopollye district – battles in forested areas, near the district center and along the railway tracks.



▪️ In the Kursk region, in the Belaya settlement of Belovsky district, an FPV drone attacked a store; a 43-year-old man received shrapnel wounds to his legs, and a 16-year-old girl received a closed head injury. An enemy drone attacked a car in the village of Durovo; a man was injured. A drone attacked Rylsk; a woman was injured. Another drone struck a private house in the village of Giri in the Belovsky district. A 74-year-old woman was injured.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the Borisovsky district, in the settlement of Borisovka, a man was injured from the detonation of an FPV drone. Border municipalities are under multiple attacks from enemy drones.



▪️ On the Kharkov front, assault units of the Army Group "North" are advancing in the settlement of Kozacha Lopan and adjacent forested areas. On the Vovchansk sector – battles in the village of Losevka and in the forested areas of the Vovchansk district, where two servicemen of the 159th Motor Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured. On the Velyky Burluk sector, battles are taking place in forested areas near Petro-Ivanovka and .



▪️ In Konstantinovka, our troops are conducting a storm of the northeastern part of the city. The enemy garrison is being supplied only by drones. The enemy is evacuating people and remnants of enterprises from Druzhkovky and Kramatorsk.



▪️ In the DPR, four civilians of the Republic were injured today due to attacks by UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: in Gorlovka, Ilovaysk, and on the Donetsk–Uspenka highway near the village of Kharkovske.



▪️ In the Dnopropetrovsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preventing attempts by the enemy to cross the river and establish a presence on the southern bank of the Vovcha River. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have reinforced the front with reserves.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, drones are being used to strike enemy groups that have infiltrated into Stepnogorsk. In the rear of the region, damage to a number of key energy facilities has been reported due to enemy strikes, and restoration work is underway.



▪️ In the Kherson region, it was reported that 13 civilians were injured: in Chaplynka, Lyubymovka, Brylovka, Hola Prystan, and Chulakivka. A civilian car was attacked on a municipal road between Velyky Kopan and Nova Mayachka. A strike was carried out on the Hornostaivka hospital.



The report was compiled by: Two Majors