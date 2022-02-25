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Lado Fraudulento y Político del Manejo de la Pandemia
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10 views • February 25, 2022
I was not able to upload this short video to Brighteon nor Mewe yesterday, though I was able to upload it to TikTok.
As a mexican observing the mexican government´s management of the Covid Pandemic, I made this video based on my appreciation of Kristi Leigh TV interview: Dr. Robert Malone Calls for Immediate End to Pandemic Emergency Powers Feb 23, 2022
Previous to this video, I had uploaded a video on 2/22/2022 where I described the talmudic sionist similarities in the creation of the states of México and the Ukraine titled ¿Cómo se asemeja Ucrania a México? https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/b7564c71-595b-4146-84b0-980cc2480f8f
As a mexican observing the mexican government´s management of the Covid Pandemic, I made this video based on my appreciation of Kristi Leigh TV interview: Dr. Robert Malone Calls for Immediate End to Pandemic Emergency Powers Feb 23, 2022
Previous to this video, I had uploaded a video on 2/22/2022 where I described the talmudic sionist similarities in the creation of the states of México and the Ukraine titled ¿Cómo se asemeja Ucrania a México? https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/b7564c71-595b-4146-84b0-980cc2480f8f
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