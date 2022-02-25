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Lado Fraudulento y Político del Manejo de la Pandemia
Eduardo Castro Guevara
Eduardo Castro Guevara
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10 views • February 25, 2022
I was not able to upload this short video to Brighteon nor Mewe yesterday, though I was able to upload it to TikTok.

As a mexican observing the mexican government´s management of the Covid Pandemic, I made this video based on my appreciation of Kristi Leigh TV interview: Dr. Robert Malone Calls for Immediate End to Pandemic Emergency Powers Feb 23, 2022

Previous to this video, I had uploaded a video on 2/22/2022 where I described the talmudic sionist similarities in the creation of the states of México and the Ukraine titled ¿Cómo se asemeja Ucrania a México? https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/b7564c71-595b-4146-84b0-980cc2480f8f
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politicsmexicopandemicpandemiacovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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